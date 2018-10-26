Govinda sheds light on his upcoming film ‘Rangeela Raja’

Actor Govinda says “Rangeela Raja” is typically his brand of film, complete with dances and songs.

Govinda was interacting with the media at the music launch of “Rangeela Raja” along with his co-actors Shakti Kapoor, producer Pahlaj Nihalani and director Sikander Bharti here on Thursday.

Nihalani and Govinda have together given Bollywood films like “Ilzaam”, “Shola Aur Shabnam” and “Aankhen”. The duo is joining forces again after over 25 years for “Rangeela Raja”.

Govinda, who plays a double role in the movie, said: “I started working with Pahlaj sir in ‘Ilzaam’ and after that, we both delivered number of hit films like ‘Shola Aur Shabnam’ and ‘Aankhen’. I am feeling like a newcomer who has started his career. There are lots of surprises in the film.

“I would like to say that it’s a typical Govinda film in which the audience will be able to see dance and songs throughout the film. I feel that this film will touch the heart of the audience because in every household, there are people like Rangeela Raja. We have also tried to give a really nice message through the film.”