Govt announce plastic ban in UP from July 15

Uttar Pradesh: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today stated that the Uttar Pradesh government has announced the ban on items of common use made up of plastic and polythene bags from July 15. After the plastic ban in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh government have also taken an initiative towards a better India by banning plastic and polythene bags.

“We have decided to ban plastic in the entire state from July 15, I appeal that after July 15 plastic cups, glasses and polythene should not be used at all. This will need the participation of everyone,” the message in Hindi, was released on CM’s Twitter account.

State officials said the modalities of the ban were being worked out and the department concerned has been asked to submit a blueprint as soon as possible, after which a meeting will be held with the chief minister. Details were being worked out to ensure that the ban can be enforced effectively, officials were quoted as saying by media.

Earlier in December 2015, the Akhilesh Yadav-led state cabinet had banned distribution, manufacture and sale of plastic and polythene bags with a thickness of more than 40 microns but the ban could not be implemented seriously.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board, at least 25 Indian states have some form of plastic ban, but the implementation is often very lax. In India, plastic bans can be categorised into complete, partial and not banned.