Govt has worked towards providing security to working women, claims Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today mentioned that his government has worked towards providing security to females working on night shifts and removing problems faced by women. He also described the benefits of various schemes including the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao initiative.

Addressing the silver jubilee celebrations of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) here, Modi said the government’s focus has been to ensure that all Indians have access to the basic needs.

“The government has worked towards removing legal barriers for women working on night shifts and also endeavoured to provide them adequate security,” said Modi. He also said that because of the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ schemes, there has been a huge increase in female population in many states including Haryana and Rajasthan.

Modi remarks come amidst the raging #MeToo campaign with many women coming out with their horror stories of sexual harassment in and outside workplace.