Govt is committed to “harnessing of the demographic dividend”: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that government is committed to “harnessing of the demographic dividend” and while talking to youngsters who made their startups successful he congratulated the youth who has turned out to be the “job creators” of the nation.

Describing India as a “youthful nation”, Modi said the government is committed to “harnessing of the demographic dividend”. Video conferencing on the NaMo app, the Prime Minister underlined that adequate capital, courage and connecting with people are required for excelling in the startup sector.

“There was a time when startups meant only digital and tech innovation. Things are changing now. We are seeing start-up entrepreneurs in different fields,” he said.

Modi said startups were no longer confined to big cities only.”Smaller towns and villages are emerging as vibrant startup centres,” he added.

He also said that India has distinguished itself in the global startup eco-system.

“We in the government understand that youngsters may face shortage of funds for their startups. That is why a ‘fund of funds’ has been started by the government to facilitate more youngsters to innovate and ideate,” Modi added.