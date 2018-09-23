Great opportunity to share screen space with Ranveer: Kriti Kharbanda

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kriti Kharbanda who will next be seen in the forthcoming movie ‘Housefull 4’, said that it was a great opportunity for her to share screen space with actor Ranveer Singh in an advertisement for paint brand Kansai Nerolac.

In a statement issued on behalf of the actress, she stated: “It’s an honour to be part of such a prestigious brand that has existed for decades now and considered as the leader in their segment. It was a great opportunity to share the screen space with Ranveer and I had a whale of a time shooting with him for the commercial.”

The actress has earlier been seen in films like “Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana” and Guest in London”. Her next movie is Sajid Nadiadwala’s multi-starrer comedy franchise movie “Housefull 4”.