Greed for power of BJP & its allies has exposed: Girish Chodankar

New Delhi: Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party for their alleged involvement in the political chaos in Goa, Congress state President Girish Chodankar said that the greed of power of BJP and its allies has exposed the fact that they cannot give charge even to a trusted lieutenant in the absence of CM.

“We would also like to remind the people of Goa that their well-being is the last thing on the mind of the ruling political parties who are unleashing the ugly game of power and clamoring for their benefit.

“The greed for power of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies has exposed the fact that they can’t give charge even to a trusted lieutenant in the absence of CM,” state Congress president Girish Chodankar said in a statement issued here on Saturday.

“The current confusion of epic proportions is only going to hurt the prospects of the state further, especially when the BJP does not even have a second-in-command to succeed Parrikar in his absence.

“The very fact that a second-in-command was never allowed to be groomed by the BJP, shows how selfish interests have sacrificed the interests of the party and the state of Goa,” Chodankar said, adding that the Congress sympathises with the health-related issues which confront Parrikar.

BJP’s central overseers are expected to visit the state soon to monitor the ongoing developments and decide a political course for the party in view of Parrikar’s ailing condition, even as coalition partners have been demanding a bigger role in a dispensation without Parrikar at the helm.