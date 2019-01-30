Grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir, three civilians injured

Three civilians were injured on Wednesday in a grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district. Police said the militants hurled grenade at a police party in Damhal Hanjipora area. "The grenade missed the target and exploded on the road…
Police said the militants hurled grenade at a police party in Damhal Hanjipora area.
“The grenade missed the target and exploded on the road injuring three civilians,” an officer said. “The injured have been shifted to a hospital.”
