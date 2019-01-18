Grenade explosion rocks Srinagar Lal Chowk

According to the information given by the police, militants hurled a grenade at a paramilitary patrol party in the city centre Lal Chowk here in Jammu and Kashmir.

The grenade was aimed at the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) vehicle near the Clock Tower.

The explosion damaged window panes of a few shops in the area as it missed its target, the police said. This is the second militant attack in the city in the last 24 hours.

On Thursday, three policemen were injured in a similar grenade attack by the militants in Rajbagh area here.