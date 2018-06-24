GST is the best example of cooperative federalism: Modi on ‘Mann Ki Baat’

New Delhi: Addressing the people in his radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) is the best example of cooperative federalism and that GST is the victory of honesty.

“GST is to complete one year. People’s ‘One Nation, One Tax’ dream has now been changed into reality today. For this, I gives credit to the states.”

On completion of one year of GST, Modi stated: “GST is the best example of cooperative federalism. As all the states took a collective decision for the welfare of the country, such a big tax reform could be delivered.”

He said IT had replaced Income Tax officials through the GST as every thing from return to refund was done through IT.

The Prime Minister said there were no check-posts now and the inflow and outflow of products had increased because of the GST.

“GST not only helped in saving time it also helped in the field on logistic.”