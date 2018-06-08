Guatemala volcano eruption: Death toll mounts to 109

According to the number given by the authorities, the death toll from the eruption of the Fuego volcano in Guatemala on June 3 has mounted to 109 after another 10 bodies were found.

On Thursday, the National Institute of Forensic Sciences (INACIF) said that seven of the bodies found were transferred to the morgue of Hunahpu village, in the south of Escuintla Department, and the three others to the central morgue in the capital, reports Efe news.

Thursday morning the spokesperson of the Coordinating Agency for Disaster Reduction, David De Leon, announced the temporary suspension of the rescue operation due to bad weather conditions.

The INACIF said that two more casualties were identified on Thursday, an eight-year-old boy and a woman whose age is unknown. So far, a total of 28 victims have been identified.