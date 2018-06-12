Guatemala volcano eruption, toll mounts to 114

According to the information given by the authorities, the death toll from the eruption of the Fuego volcano in Guatemala on June 3 has mounted to 114 after another four bodies were found.

Conred national disaster coordinator brigades, firefighters, army troops and international experts – aided by surviving local residents – on Monday entered so-called “Ground Zero” in the community of San Miguel Los Lotes, in Escuintla province, which was buried under volcanic ash and devastated by pyroclastic flows, reports Efe news.

Using picks and other tools, along with some heavy machinery, recovery brigades found the four bodies in the ruins of the village and under the tonnes of volcanic material. The victims appeared to be members of a family.

The area reeks of sulfer and recent rains have hardened the pyroclastic flows of volcanic material that have moved down the mountain’s slopes. Authorities say there is zero possibility of finding any survivors in the devastated areas.