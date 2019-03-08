Gujarat: Congress MLA all set to join BJP

In what can be seen as a huge setback to the Congress in Gujarat, the party’s sitting legislator Jawahar Chavda from Manavadar constituency in Saurashtra region is all set to join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

BJP sources said Chavda would join the party by Friday evening and might even be made a minister immediately.

Chavda submitted his resignation as a MLA to Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi who accepted it forthwith.

Chavda, son of Congress veteran Pethalji Chavda of Junagadh district, won from Manavadar in four consecutive elections and this has been a Congress fort.

Senior Congress legislator Shailesh Parmar, speaking on behalf of the party, told reporters: “We are shocked at Chavda’s resignation since he had never raised any issues nor has he given any reasons for quitting. In fact, he has been given important responsibilities ahead of the CWC (Congress Working Committee) meeting in Ahmedabad (on March 12).”“The Bharatiya Janata Party is trying to sabotage the Congress prospects knowing well that the party can never repeat its 2014 performance of winning 26 out of 26 (Lok Sabha) seats. It is playing a dirty game,” he added.