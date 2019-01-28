Gully Boy Doori Song Is Out: WATCH

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy’s new song ‘Doori’ is out and is been liked by the fans because of an interesting story of a rapper as well as the feet-tapping songs it has been coming out with.

Gully boy song titled Doori is a take on society in a subtle way and the most interesting part is Ranveer Singh has sung the song and has impressed everyone by his stellar rapping skills.

The song starts with the actor in a recording studio while Alia Bhatt, his girlfriend in the film, waits for him outside and then the scenes transfers to various other places like a building, a railway stations and others. Announcing the song release, Ranveer Singh took to his social media and wrote, “#Doori out now! #Gullyboy. LINK IN BIO.” Check it out here: