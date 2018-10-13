Gun fight in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, Militant killed

According to the information given by the police, a militant was killed during a gun fight in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday.

The gun fight between militants and security forces broke at around 2 am when joint teams of security forces were carrying searches in Babgund area in Pulwama town. “So far one militant has been killed,” a police officer said. His identity is being established.

Meanwhile, mobile internet services have been suspended in Pulwama district as a precautionary measure.

The gun fight in Pulwama broke hours ahead of the third phase of the municipal polls. On Friday night, a policeman was shot dead in Sopore area.