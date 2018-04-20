Gunfight in Florida, two US cops killed

According to the information given by the authorities, two police officers lost their lives in a gunfight in the US state of Florida. The shooting took place near a highway intersection in Trenton City, Xinhua quoted the sheriff's office as saying on Thursday. The gunman struck when the officers were buying food through a restaurant window. The attacker was also killed. His identity and motive has not been made clear yet.

According to the information given by the authorities, two police officers lost their lives in a gunfight in the US state of Florida.

The shooting took place near a highway intersection in Trenton City, Xinhua quoted the sheriff’s office as saying on Thursday.

The gunman struck when the officers were buying food through a restaurant window. The attacker was also killed. His identity and motive has not been made clear yet.