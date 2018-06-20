Gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir, three militants killed

SRINAGAR: Police today informed that three Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) terrorists lost their lives in a gunfight in Tral area of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. Sources said that there were five security men injured in the gunfight.

Things have not been smooth in the recent past in Jammu and Kashmir with all sort of political convolutions taking place. BJP parted ways with PDP recently giving new hype to political stalwarts to think and analyze the current scenario in the valley.

The police have confirmed that all the three JeM terrorists hiding in Nazneenpora village of Tral area in Jammu and Kashmir have been killed by the security forces. The slain terrorists include one Pakistan national and two locals.

“Five security personnel including on CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) jawan and four army soldiers have been injured in this encounter,” the police said.

Following specific information about three terrorists hiding in Nazneenpora village of Tral area, troops of Rashtriya Rifles, CRPF and Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu & Kashmir Police surrounded the village.