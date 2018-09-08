Gunfight in J&K, LeT militant killed

According to the information given by the authorities, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant was killed in a gunfight with the police in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

An unidentified number of militants attacked a police post in Achabal area on Friday night following which there was a brief gunfight.

“A weapon was recovered from the victim who has been identified as Bilal Ahmad of Yaripora village. A policeman was also injured in the encounter,” the authorities said.

According to the police, Ahmad had joined the LeT outfit three months ago. He was involved in a number of terrorist attacks on the security forces.