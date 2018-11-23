Gunfight in J&K, six militants killed

According to the information given by the police, six militants were killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Upon receiving a tip-off, the security forces began a search operation in Sekipora village. “Six terrorists were killed in this operation. Weapons and warlike stores have been recovered from the encounter site,” Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said.

Reports coming in from the area said that all the slain militants were locals and belonged to the Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit. uthorities have suspended mobile iInternet services in Anantnag district as a precautionary measure.