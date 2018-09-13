Gunfight in J&K, two militants killed

By
Team Pardaphash
-
bsf
Five militants sneaked into Indian side, confirms BSF

As per the information given by the police, two militants were killed on Tuesday in a gunfight with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Upon receiving a tip-off about the holed-up militants, the security forces cordoned off the Galoora village. “As the cordon was tightened, the militants fired at the security forces triggering the ongoing gunfight,” police sources said.

The slain militants were identified as Furqan, resident of Langate and Liyaqat from Sopore. “Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the victims,” the police added.

Nation News,Nation Breaking News,Top News,Top Breaking News,, Galoora village, Jammu and Kashmir, kupwara district

As per the information given by the police, two militants were killed on Tuesday in a gunfight with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district. Upon receiving a tip-off about the holed-up militants, the security forces cordoned off…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

MORE FROM PARDAPHASH