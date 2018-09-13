Gunfight in J&K, two militants killed

As per the information given by the police, two militants were killed on Tuesday in a gunfight with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Upon receiving a tip-off about the holed-up militants, the security forces cordoned off the Galoora village. “As the cordon was tightened, the militants fired at the security forces triggering the ongoing gunfight,” police sources said.

The slain militants were identified as Furqan, resident of Langate and Liyaqat from Sopore. “Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the victims,” the police added.