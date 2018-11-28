Gunfight in J&K, two militants killed

According to the information given by the police, two militants got killed and three soldiers were injured in a gunfight on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Badgam district.

Security forces had started a cordon and search operation in Kuthpora village after receiving specific information about militant presence.

As the search party was closing on the hiding militants they fired triggering an encounter. The identity of the slain militants were yet to be ascertained, a police officer said.

Authorities have suspended mobile Internet services in Badgam and Pulwama districts.