Gunfight in J&K, two militants killed

Srinagar: According to the information given by the police, two militants were killed on Sunday in a gunfight with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district.

“Bodies of the slain militants have been recovered along with their weapons. Their identities and group affiliations are being ascertained,” police sources said. The gunfight broke out after the security forces started a cordon and search operation in Daramdora village.

“The operation was focused on the orchard area. As the security forces tightened the cordon around the militants, they opened fire that triggered the encounter which is currently underway,” the sources added.