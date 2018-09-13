Gunfight in Kashmir, seven militants killed

Srinagar/Jammu: Authorities today informed that seven militants were killed and eight security personnel injured on Thursday in three separate gun battles in Jammu and Kashmir, with three dying close to the Line of Control (LoC).

While three militants were killed in Kupwara district, two each were shot dead in Reasi and Sopore, military officials said. Soldiers from the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles noticed suspicious movements along the LoC in Dat Gali area of Kupwara’s Keran sector and challenged a small group trying to sneak into India, triggering a gun battle.

“Three terrorists were killed. Their bodies are lying close to the border fence and have not been recovered yet,” a Defence Ministry source said. The area was still being searched.

Two militants were killed in Arampore area in Sopore town. Police said the security forces, including Rashtriya Rifles, the Special Operations Group and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), cordoned off the area in the morning after being tipped off about the gunmen. “As the cordon was tightened, the militants opened fire,” a police officer said.