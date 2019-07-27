Gunfight in Kashmir, soldier and two militants killed in two separate incidents

Srinagar: According to the information given by the police, a soldier and two militants were killed in two separate incidents involving the security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir”s Shopian and Kupwara districts.

Security forces started a cordon and search operation in Bonbazar area of Shopian town early on Saturday after receiving information about the presence of militants there.

“As the cordon around the hiding militants was tightened, they fired at the security forces triggering an encounter in which two militants were killed,” police said.

“The exact identify and group affiliation of the slain militants is being ascertained, they added.

In another unrelated incident on Saturday morning, Lance Naik Rajender Singh of 57 Rashtriya Rifles was killed in Pakistan ceasefire violation on the Line of Control in Machil sector of Kupwara district .

“Lance Naik Rajender Singh suffered critical injuries in unprovoked Pakistan firing. He was taken to a nearby medical facility, but he succumbed to critical injuries,” sources said.