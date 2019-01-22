Gunfight in Shopian, three militants killed

Srinagar: Three militants have been killed including the brother of an IPS officer in the ongoing gunfight in Shopian.

Sources reported that Shamsul Haq Mengnoo, son of Mohammad Rafiq Mengnoo, a resident of Draggud village of Shopian district, was among the slain.

Shamsul Haq was pursuing Bachelors of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS) at government college Zakura when he joined militancy. His elder brother Inamul Haq is 2012 IPS batch officer who is posted in North East.

The identity of the two other militants was being ascertained, the report said. One army man has also sustained injuries during the course of the gunfight, the report added . It also mentioned that four militants are trapped and one of them has reportedly escaped. However, there was no official confirmation so far.

A police official confirmed the killing of three militants but refused to comment about the escapade of the fourth militant, saying the operation is still underway.

Regarding identification of Shamsul Haq, the officer said it was being ascertained even as inputs suggested his presence when the operation was launched.