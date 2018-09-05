Gutka scam: Central Bureau of Investigation raids TN Minister’s, DGP’s house

Chennai: As per the information given by the CBI official, the Central Bureau of Investigation today raided 30 places in Tamil Nadu, including the residences of Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar and Director General Police T.K. Rajendran in connection with a gutka scam.

Chennai: As per the information given by the CBI official, the Central Bureau of Investigation today raided 30 places in Tamil Nadu, including the residences of Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar and Director General Police T.K. Rajendran in connection with a…