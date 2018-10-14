HAL is a strategic asset in aerospace: Rahul Gandhi

Calling HAL an asset, Congress President Rahul Gandhi said that HAL is a strategic asset in aerospace adding that the country owned a debt to it and the Rafael deal is their right.

During the course of the event, HAL employees, who had gathered for an interactive session with Rahul Gandhi, expressed their anger against the Centre’s decision to outsource the Rafale jets despite having HAL.

“We are not begging to give the Rafale tender to us. Rather, the HAL deserves it. It has a history of providing the best logistics and technology to the Indian defence. Besides, the deal would have been a boon in generating employment to the Indian youth,” said Sirajuddin, a former employee of HAL.

Even the United States of America used to import certain defence products manufactured by HAL earlier, he added.

Stepping up his campaign against the Narendra Modi government, Rahul described HAL as a “strategic asset” in aerospace, adding that the country owed a debt to it. “….HAL is a strategic asset in aerospace, not an ordinary or regular company. Rafale is your right. You have the experience to build the plane,” Rahul said at the event organised at Minsk Square near the HAL headquarters.

When the Congress president asked the employees how they felt when Rafale was given to a private firm, the collective response was, “We felt let down and annoyed when Rafale was not given to us.”

“It is a sheer disrespect to the HAL. Pakistan had bought Sabre Jets from America, but HAL was the one that stood by and facilitated the Indian Army with advanced fighter jets,” the employees added.