‘Hamid’ release date is out, details here

Director Aijaz Khan’s film “Hamid” was earlier supposed to be released on March 1 but will now open in theatres on March 15.

The makers of the movie last month postponed the film’s release in the wake of Pulwama terror attack. Hamid is a film about an eight-year-old Kashmiri boy’s search for his missing father,

“The nation was going through a state of grief and turmoil and we wanted to be one with the people of our country. ‘Hamid’ is above all a film about peace, love and most importantly about healing each other. We hope that ‘Hamid’ helps in spreading this very important message of love and redemption in these conflicted times,” Khan said in a statement.

Siddharth Anand Kumar VP Films and TV Saregama India and Producer at Yoodlee Films added now is the time that “perhaps the film will be better understood, and perhaps more relevant, with its narrative that calls for peace and closure.”