Happy 7th anniversary Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber! See their wedding photos here

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber have their seventh wedding anniversary today and the couple left no stone unturned to showcase their love for each other on social media.

Both Leone and Weber took to their social media accounts to share photos of the day they tied the knot. While Sunny chose to post a photo from their Sikh wedding, Weber shared a glimpse of their Christian wedding.

Sunny captioned the photo, “7yrs ago we vowed in front of God to always love each other no matter what life throws at us! I can say that I love you more today then I did that day! We are on this crazy journey of life together! Love you so much @dirrty99 Happy Anniversary!! (sic)”



Daniel’s message for his wife was, “7 years !!! Happy Anniversary @sunnyleone !!! My everything !!! My everyday !!! Forever !!! Xoxo (sic)”

