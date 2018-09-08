Happy Birthday Asha Bhosle: Here are top 5 songs of the legendary singer!

Mumbai: Bollywood veteran singer Asha Bhosle who is known to be one of the best singers of the golden era, turned 85 today and on this special day it is must for all of us to reminisce the top 10 hit songs from the golden era sung by the living legend Asha Bhosle. Here are top 5 songs:- 1. Aaiye Meharbaan 2. Aao Huzoor Tumko 3. Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja 4. Dil Cheez Kya Hai 5. Dum Maro Dum

