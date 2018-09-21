Happy Birthday Bebo: Check out the pictures from Kareena’s midnight birthday surprise!

Mumbai: Bollywood gorgeous actress Kareena Kapoor Khan who was last seen in the movie 'Veerey Di Wedding', turned 38 today while the Kapoors and Khans gave the perfect midnight birthday surprise to bebo. The star-studded Khan-Kapoor cohort that came to…
Mumbai: Bollywood gorgeous actress Kareena Kapoor Khan who was last seen in the movie ‘Veerey Di Wedding’, turned 38 today while the Kapoors and Khans gave the perfect midnight birthday surprise to bebo.
The star-studded Khan-Kapoor cohort that came to celebrate Bebo’s big day included her parents Randhir and Babita Kapoor, elder sister Karisma Kapoor, husband Saif Ali Khan, his sister Soha and her husband Kunal Kemmu.
Check out the pictures:-
