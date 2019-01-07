Happy Birthday Bipasha Basu: Karan Singh Grover’s surprise party for wifey| SEE PICS

Mumbai: Bollywood’s cutest couple Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu have always been head on in their posts on social media while their fans are in love with the couple’s togetherness. Celebrating his wifey Bipasha Basu’s 40th birthday, Karan Singh Grover arranged a special surprise party.

Karan and Bipasha’s family made sure that the birthday girl enjoys the day and they left no stone unturned to make Bipasha feel special on her birthday. The couple has always complemented each other in the best possible way and their posts for each other are a proof.

Sharing pictures and boomerangs from his wifey’s birthday, Karan captioned it as: It’s the best day of the year again! Happy birthday my love, Bipasha Basu. Thank you for being born and making my life so beautiful and complete.”

While a thankyou note was also shared by the actress that read: “And it’s magical. Thank you Karan and each and every one who made me feel so special today on my birthday. Love you all.”

Bipasha looked stunning in her birthday dress as she chose to wear a not much sparkling and dazzling dress but decent enough to look hot. She wore a floral print two piece and a sparkling cap which complemented her look very well.

Apart from the family members, the party was also attended by their friends like Deanne Panday, TV actors Aarti Singh, Ayaz Khan and others.

Here are the pics and videos from the party:-