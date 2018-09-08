Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Shahid’s gift mark a double celebration| SEE PIC

Mumbai: Mira Rajput who has recently given birth to her second child turned 24 today and this obviously marked a double celebration for the Kapoor family. Shahid Kapoor arranged a special cake for his better half which looked way too adorable and gave double celebration vibes.

For Mira’s birthday, Shahid ordered an adorable cake with the message “Happy Birthday Mother Hen” written in icing.

Here is the picture of the wonderful cake:-

Last evening, she got discharged from the hospital, and arrived home with Shahid, Misha and the newborn, who the couple has named Zain.

Grandparents Neelima Azeem and Pankaj Kapur were more than ecstatic about Zain’s arrival and expressed their joy.

“My dearest elder son’s family is now complete, and my daughter-in-law Mira has been so wonderful, brave and strong through the whole process,” Neelima told media.

She added, “Misha has got a brother and her Ishaan chachu has got a nephew now. I’m a hands-on grandmother with Misha and since I’ve had two boys of my own, being with the new member of the family will come naturally to me.”