Happy Janmashtami: Check out the wishes, messages for Janmashtami

Janmashtami is that one festival which is celebrated as the birthday of Lord Krishna all over the country with great delight and enthusiasm. Temples are decorated, cultural programmes are held, Krishna idols are adorned with new clothes and ornaments, devotees also organise bhajan, kirtan, and satsang meetings to remember Krishna’s teachings.

Here are the messages and wishes for Janmashtami:-

Maakhan Chor Nandkishor Kaanha Ke Janmdin Ki Apni Shaan,

Sab Ke Pyaare Krishna Dulaare Hain Hum Sabke Praan!

Jai Sri Krishna!

Let there be love, light, happiness and laughter in your life with Krishna’s blessings.

Happy Krishna Janmashtami!

Yashoda Ke Nandlaal, Hamare Rakhpal,

Hum Bhulanhaar, Wo Paalanhaar…

Hare Krishna!

Happy Krishna Janmashtami To All!

Krishna’s birth is a special day…

Let’s celebrate by remembering him and his teachings.

Happy Janmashtami!

Natkhat kaanha aa gaye hain…

Sabko Janmashatami ki badhai..!

“Hell has three entries – greed, anger, lust”

Always keep this Sri Krishna’s message in mind.

Happy Janmashtami!

Pyaare Govinda Ke Janmdin Ki Haardik Shubhkaamnayein!

Janmashtami dhoom-dhaam se manayein!

Radhe Krishna, Hare Krishna!

Krishna Krishna, Hare Hare!

Happy Krishna Janmashtami to all.

“Jo kuch tum karte ho usey bhagwaan ko samarpit karte raho”

Krishna ke Geeta ke inn anmol vachanon ko sadaa yaad rakhna..

Happy Janmashtami to you!

May the tunes of Krishna’s melody fill up your lives with eternal bliss. Happy Janmashtami!