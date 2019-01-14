Happy Makar Sankranti 2019: SMS, Messages, Quotes and Images

Makar Sankranti is considered to be one of the most popular Hindu festivals marks the onset of summer and this day is dedicated to the Sun God. During this day devotees are seen taking holy bath and expressing their gratitude for a good harvest.

As the sun enters Capricorn, and the weather begins to change and harvesting season begins in many parts of the country, greetings and good wishes to you and your family. Happy Makar Sankranti!

Makar Sankranti, the festival of the sun, is here. May the day mark the beginning of everything nice.

May Makar Sankranti fill your life with energy and help you bring happiness and prosperity to you and your loved ones. Days of joy, weeks of laughter, months of good luck and years of prosperity. Happy Makar Sankranti.

*Makar Sankranti, the festival of the sun, is here. May it bring you wisdom and joy, And light up your life. For the entire new year!

May the delicious taste of makke ki roti, sarson ka saag, the sweetness of gud and til bring lots of happiness and prosperity this festive season. Happy Makar Sankranti.

A new beginning

A new destination

May things be blissful and full of joy.

Wish you a very Happy Makar Sankranti. Pot rice to the Sun God. Sugarcane to cow and ox. Sweet rice to you and me. Good milk to friends and family.

*Sending my heartfelt wishes to you and your family. Have a happy and blessed Makar Sankranti!