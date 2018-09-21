Hard Kaur shares moments of her struggling days

Rapper Hard Kaur today shared her struggling days moments and said that ever since she was a child, she faced a lot of negativity and a large part of her struggle was because she was a girl.

Kaur is one of the seven influences who is part of the fourth edition of levi’s #IshapeMyWorld movement that celebrates unstoppable women who have shaped their lives on their own terms.

“Ever since I was a child I faced a lot of negativity. From being bullied, to having no friends, to growing up in a world full of stereotypes, I’ve faced it all. But I’m honest and I’ve always felt its either my way or no way at all and I’d rather do it the Hard Kaur way.

“I have always been working on breaking away from all the stereotypes, I worked hard, honed my skills, and used them to prove people wrong. I want to give power to other people to turn negatives into positives,” she added.