Hardik, Axar and Shardul ruled out of Asia Cup

Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur have been ruled out from the Asia Cup as the Indian selection committee has decided to make three changes with Deepak Chahar, Ravindra Jadeja and Siddharth Kaul being asked to join the team.

All-rounder Pandya suffered an acute lower back spasm during the game against Pakistan and is undergoing treatment and assessment by the BCCI medical team. He will be unavailable for the remainder of the series. Chahar will replace Pandya in the squad.

Left-arm spinner Axar injured his left index finger while fielding in the game against Pakistan. He was sent for scans and the results showed that he had a tendon tear. He will be unavailable for the remainder of the series. Jadeja will replace Axar in the squad.

Right-arm pacer Shardul Thakur too experienced right hip and groin soreness after the game against Hong Kong. He will be unavailable for the remainder of the series. Siddharth Kaul will replace Shardul in the squad as per the BCCI release.