Hardik Pandya expresses desire of winning World Cup trophy

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has expressed his desire of winning the World Cup 2019 and said that “maybe only 1.5 billion people are expecting” them to win the World Cup.

The all-rounder has emerged as one of the biggest players in India’s quest to win their third World Cup. “(There is) no pressure because only maybe 1.5 billion people are expecting, so no pressure at all,” Hardik said in a video posted by the ICC.

The 25-year-old said his sole objective is to win the World Cup.

“On 14th July I want to have a Cup in my hand, that is the only thing. Even when I think of it it gives me goosebumps. My plan is simple – win the World Cup. I am hoping that and I expect that from myself,” he said.