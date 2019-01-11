Hardik, Rahul “sexist comments” row: Kohli breaks his silence

Sydney: India team captain Virat Kohli breaking his silence on the “sexist comments” made by Hardik Pandya and Lokesh Rahul on a TV chat show mentioned that the team does not support such comments.

Kohli further mentioned that the comments were “inappropriate” and the belief in the dressing room is completely different from the individual comments of the two young players.

“We as the Indian cricket team and responsible cricketers do not support such views,” Kohli said ahead of the first ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) here. “The two concerned players have realised what has gone wrong and they have understood the magnitude of what has happened,” he said.

On Thursday, Vinod Rai, Chairman of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) had recommended a two-ODI ban on the duo but fellow member Diana Edulji had pushed for a legal opinion before deciding on the quantum of punishment.