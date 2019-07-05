Haren Pandya murder case: SC convicts 12 persons

The Supreme Court convicted 12 persons today in the 2003 murder case of former Gujarat home minister Haren Pandya.

The apex court allowed the appeals of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Gujarat government challenging the high court order by which the convicts were absolved of the murder charge in the case.

The trial court had convicted the accused persons for the offence of murder and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

The apex court set aside the Gujarat High Court verdict by which the accused were absolved of the murder charge.

The high court had concurred with the trial court’s decision to convict them for criminal conspiracy, attempt to murder and offences under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA).