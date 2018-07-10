Have never worked in a Hindi film the way I have in ‘Soorma’: Diljit

Mumbai: Forthcoming movie ‘Soorma’ lead actor Diljit Dosanjh who is known for being a versatile singer and actor, said that he have never worked in a Hindi film the way he have worked in the biopic of famous hockey player Sandeep Singh ‘Soorma’. He also informed that after the viewers watch the film ‘Soorma’ could be the new nickname for Sandeep Singh.

While talking to the media during the promotion of Soorma on a train to Delhi from Chandigarh, he went on to say: “It’s an incredible journey for Sandeep. Maybe after the film, he will be known as Soorma. It would be another name for Flicker Singh.”

Speaking about his career graph, Diljit further went on to say: “I have been cast in good people’s films. Udta Punjab wasn’t my film, I was cast in it. The same happened with Phillauri also. Now, how many liked the movies is a different thing. I have never worked in a Hindi film the way I have in Soorma.”

The 34-year-old actor says he didn’t have to do any research for the film. He said, “I didn’t do any research, everything was already done. Sandeep’s story was already on the paper and was given to Chitrangada Singh, the producer. It wasn’t about a very old incident, and it wasn’t mythical. Everything was in front of the eyes.”