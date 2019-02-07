Having a successful film is also very important for self-confidence: Director Anees Bazmee

Mumbai: Bollywood’s ace director Anees Bazmee who has given blockbusters to the industry, said that having a successful film is also very important for self-confidence.

“It is very important because people start trusting you, thinking that you make good films. And everything else falls into place easily. Otherwise, it becomes tough when films are not working well,” Bazmee told media on the phone.

“People get confidence in your work after you deliver a hit. You can make a film on the scale you wish to as people are willing to invest money in your project. Otherwise, they start cutting on all these things.

“I think having a successful film is also very important for self-confidence because you think that people have accepted your vision and that means you are on the right track,” he added.

And then there are days when he revisits the idea of his old projects and thinks that he could have done a better job.

“But every film comes as an experience, and there is no shortcut to that.”

Looking forward, he is working on “Pagalpanti”, which stars Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D’Cruz and Arshad Warsi. This will be followed by “Aankhen 2” — a sequel to the 2002 heist thriller drama film “Aankhen”.