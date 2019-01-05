HBD Deepika Padukone: Here’s all you need to know about her first birthday post wedding!

Mumbai: Bollywood’s Queen of Hearts Deepika Padukone has won millions of hearts with her work in the industry from excelling her role in Padmavat to Piku she has proved her versatility by doing different roles in her movies. The actress turned 33 today and 2018 was definitely a huge roller coaster ride for her as she got married to her beau Ranveer Singh in the grandest manner.

The actress will be celebrating her first birthday post wedding with her husband Ranveer while the duo was recently spotted at the airport leaving for their honeymoon. The couple ringed in 2019 together and Ranveer Singh promised a lot of snuggling this year as well with her wifey.

It is clear that Ranveer cannot get over Deepika any time soon as he is always seen catching hold of his wife with utmost love and he will definitely try his best to make this special day memorable for his better half. The love between the two witnessed on social media and their public appearances are definitely giving couple goals to everyone out there.

It has left their fans wondering as to where did the couple jet off for their honeymoon and the internet users are eagerly waiting for the couple’s pictures from Deepika’s birthday. Knowing that its Deepika first birthday with her mother-in-law Anju Bhavnani, father-in-law Jagjit Singh Bhavnani and sister-in-law Ritika Bhavnani, it will be interesting to see as to how will the actress ring in her 33rd birthday.