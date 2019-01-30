HCL Technologies register Rs 2,611 cr net profit in Q3

Software major HCL Technologies have registered growth of 19 per cent with Rs 2,611 crore consolidated net profit for the quarter (Q3) of fiscal 2018-19, previous was Rs 2,194 crore for the same period a year ago.

In a regulatory filing on the BSE, the Noida-based IT firm said consolidated revenue for the quarter under review (Q3) grew 22.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 15,699 crore from Rs 12,808 crore in the like period a year ago.

Sequentially, net profit rose 2.8 per cent in Q3 from Rs 2,540 crore and revenue 5.6 per cent from Rs 14,861 crore a quarter ago.

Under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), net income rose 7 per cent YoY to $364 million from $340 million a year ago and revenue 10.8 per cent YoY to $2,202 million from $1,988 million a year ago.

Sequentially, net income grew marginally 2.1 per cent in Q3 from $357 million and gross revenue 4.9 per cent from $2,099 million.

