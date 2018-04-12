He is a strong man and just pray for him: Arunoday Singh on Irrfan’s health

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Arunoday Singh who was seen in the movie ‘Blackmail’, said that his ‘Blackmail’ co-star Irrfan Khan is a strong man and we all just need to pray for him. While talking to the media about the gossips on Irrfan’s health, Arunoday went on to say: "Just give the man some time to face it. It is his life. Let him just face it. He is a strong man and just pray for him. We do not need…

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Arunoday Singh who was seen in the movie ‘Blackmail’, said that his ‘Blackmail’ co-star Irrfan Khan is a strong man and we all just need to pray for him.

While talking to the media about the gossips on Irrfan’s health, Arunoday went on to say: “Just give the man some time to face it. It is his life. Let him just face it. He is a strong man and just pray for him. We do not need to speculate. You just need to send him good wishes. Whatever happened to that?”

Irrfan had last month announced he has been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour and that he was going out of the country for treatment.

Speculations on his health have continued ever since.