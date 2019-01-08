Heavy fire and shelling along LoC in Poonch

Heavy fire and shelling was seen by armies of India and Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources said that the exchange of fire and shelling took place in Gulpur and Khari Karmara areas of the district today morning from 5 am to 7 am.

They said that small and heavy weapons were used by the both sides. There was no immediate report of any casualties on either side, said an official.

He said Pakistan violated the ceasefire following which Indian army retaliated.