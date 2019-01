JAMMU: According to the information given by the defence sources, heavy firing exchanges took place between Indian and Pakistan troopers on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

“Our positions are effectively retaliating. Firing exchanges were continuing,” the sources said.

Heavy shelling and firing exchanges between the two armies have been intermittently continuing for the last eight days in Poonch and Rajouri districts.