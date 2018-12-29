Heavy fog results in accident on Ambala-Chandigarh highway, seven killed

Police today informed that as many as seven people were killed and four injured in a road accident in Ambala, Haryana as a truck rammed into two cars on the Ambala-Chandigarh national highway due to poor visibility and heavy fog.

As per the information shared by the police, “Two cars coming from Chandigarh were hit by another vehicle. The accident took place as heavy fog limited visibility. The injured people have been hospitalised.”

The accident took place in the fog-enveloped highway close to the Drive In-22 resort near Ambala.The victims belonged to Chandigarh and included three women, two minors and their driver.

Three others were injured in the accident and rushed the Civil Hospital in Ambala before being referred to the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh as their condition was serious.

The victims, who were in two cars, were on their way from Chandigarh to Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh. They had stopped on the highway as one of the cars developed a snag and the heavy vehicle rammed into their cars from behind in the heavy fog.