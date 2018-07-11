Heavy rainfall forecast in South Gujarat and Saurashtra

“As heavy rainfall is expected to be concentrated in the South and Saurashtra areas, Kheda, Ahmedabad, Anand, Surendranagar, Rajkot and Jamnagar will receive moderate rainfall for five days”

A warning has been issued for Navsari and Dangs in South Gujarat in view of heavy rainfall forecast in this region till July 14. Till July 10, these areas had already received 27 and 30 per cent, respectively, of the total rainfall of the monsoon season.

Districts of Gir Somnath in Saurashtra and Union Territories of Daman, Dadra Nagar Haveli and Diu are also expected to receive heavy rainfall during the same period. On Tuesday, Talala taluka in Gir Somnath district received the highest rainfall of 103 mm in 10 hours, followed by Mahua in Surat district and Umergam in Valsad with 71 mm each. Gir Somnath district recorded 22.48 per cent rainfall.

Other areas that recorded heavy rainfall on Tuesday include Bardoli in Surat, Malia in Junagadh, Kodinar and Gir Gadhada in Gir Somnath, Gandevi in Navsari, Valod in Tapi and Subir in Dangs.

An upper air cyclonic circulation extends over South Gujarat region and the neighbourhood. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along and off the South Gujarat coast.

The South Gujarat region has already received 29.44 per cent rainfall. Among districts, the highest rainfall has been received by Valsad, with 42 per cent. The state as a whole has received 17.67 per cent of the total rainfall of the season.