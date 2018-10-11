Heavy rainfall in Odisha, as Cyclone Titli makes landfall

BHBANESWAR: Met department said very severe cyclonic storm Titli which is being referred to as a Category 2 hurricane made landfall in Odisha’s Gopalpur with surface winds reaching 126 kmph.

Heavy rains were dumped in at least eight districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Khurda, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore as Titli with high-velocity winds crossed the south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts leaving behind uprooted trees and displacing three lakh people.

Gajapati district is the worst affected till now. Road communication from district headquarters to various parts like Mohana and Kashinagar was disrupted, said Special Relief Commissioner Bishnupada Sethi.

Odisha’s Balasore received very heavy rainfall of 117 mm and Paradip recorded 111 mm of rains. Gopalpur, where the cyclone made its landfall, has so far received 97 mm of rain, and hefty showers were further expected over the region, said Skymet Weather.

Power supply and telephone lines were snapped in Ganjam, where wind gusted at 165 kmph uprooting trees, levelling houses disrupting road communication.

According to hourly coastal observations, Gopalpur reported surface wind speed of 126 kmph at 4.30 a.m., the IMD said. “Titli will completely cross the Odisha coast in two to three hours,” Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director H.R. Biswas said.