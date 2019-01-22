Heavy rains lash northern parts of India, Delhi witness traffic jam

Heavy rains have lashed the northern parts of India with hailstorms resulting in a sharp dip in temperature in parts of Delhi and its neighbouring areas. Traffic slowed down across the city and visibility was low because of the darkened skies.

“Generally cloudy conditions with light to moderate rainfall at most places and isolated thunderstorm activity accompanied with strong surface winds most likely during January 21 and 22,” the weather department said.

At least 15 trains were delayed due to fog and low visibility including Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express, Malda-Delhi Junction Farakka Express, Mumbai Amritsar Express and others. The Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express was late by six hours, Northern Railways said.

As the shower spell led to slow traffic movement, airlines such as Vistara took to Twitter leaving a message for the passengers. “Due to rain, there is traffic congestion enroute to Delhi airport road. Customers are advised to allow more time for their journey to the airport,” they tweeted.